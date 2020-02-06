Gladys Statema, 93-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Bridgeway Estate’s in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Rev. David Sperstad officiating. Burial will take place in the Randall City Cemetery in Randall, MN. A visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Gladys was born on December 7, 1926 in Wheaton, MN to the late Axel and Matie (Schmitz) Paulson. She attended school and graduated from Wheaton High School. After graduation, she moved to Washington D.C. where she was employed at the Navy Annex. Gladys was united in marriage to Bert “Bud” Statema on October 8, 1946, in Rosholt, SD. Together the couple farmed and raised their family. Bert passed away suddenly in 1976 and Gladys began working at the Pine Edge in Little Falls, MN as well as Treasure City and the Red Fox Cafe in Royalton, MN. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, making rugs, quilting, and knitting. Gladys was also very musically inclined, specializing in the accordion, ukulele, and also sang with Sweet Adeline’s Vocal Group. She will be forever remembered for her laid back attitude and life motto of “everything will work out.” Gladys was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. She is survived by sons, Gary (Tracy) Statema of Randall, MN, Kevin Statema of Bottineau, ND and Tim (Sandy) Statema of Cushing, MN; daughters, Linda (Doug) Davis of Foley, MN and LaVonne Harp of Humboldt, TN; sister, Betty Wirtjes of Alexandria, MN; 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. Gladys was preceded in death by parents, Axel and Matie Paulson; husband, Bert Statema (1976); son, Wally Statema (2012); granddaughter, Jennifer Weimer (2019); son-in-law, Rich Harp (2019) and sister, Lila Johnson (1991).
Gladys Statema
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls
214 SE 2nd Street
Little Falls, MN 56345
