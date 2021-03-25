Gladys Psick, 91-year-old resident of the Bowlus/Royalton area, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 29 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus with Father Laurn Virning and Father Greggory Mastey officiating. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. A visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Mass on Monday at the church. A Rosary will be said at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Gladys Marion Schwientek was born on December 17, 1929 in Morrison County to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Lyshik) Schwientek. She attended rural Country school. Gladys was united in marriage to Leonard Psick on June 25, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus. The couple made their home on Great River Road in Royalton, MN. Gladys was a homemaker raising the couple’s children, Jim, Mary Jane, Janice, Doris and Rose Ann. She enjoyed gardening, plants, flowers, playing cards, and bingo. She always enjoyed receiving recipes from family and friends. Gladys’ faith was very important to her, praying the Rosary daily, singing in the church choir and attending Mass. She enjoyed looking out the window and watching the world go by. In the winter of 2018, she moved into St. Otto’s Care Center. Gladys was a member of the Christian Mothers and Holy Cross Church North Prairie. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jim Psick of Royalton, MN, Mary Jane (Steve) Krueger of Royalton, MN, Janice (Dennis) Zapzalka of Little Falls, MN, Doris (Bob) Kummet of Baxter, MN and Rose Ann Psick of Little Falls, MN; grandchildren, Amy Klepsa of Santa Ana, CA, Tina Krueger (Scott Kludt) of Rice, MN, Tracy Zapzalka (Mark Stephanie) of St. Cloud, MN, Laura Zapzalka of Holdingford, MN, Jason Zapzalka (Deanna) of Bowlus, MN, Megan (Rob) Mueller of Brainerd, MN; great-grandchildren, Ridley and Weston Stephanie and Madison Mueller and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard; parents; sister, Elsie Waletzko and a brother-in-law, George Waletzko. The arrangements for Gladys are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, (320) 632-4393.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.