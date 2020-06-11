Gladys M. Thompson, 89-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN with Rev. Kevin Zellers officiating. Burial will take place in St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. Gladys was born April 25, 1931 in Eagle Valley Township to the late Herman and Emilie (Daumke) Cluever on their farm between Eagle Bend and Clarissa, MN. She graduated from Clarissa High School in 1948 and was extremely proud to earn her 4-year degree from St. Cloud State College in her early 40s. She taught elementary school in Swanville for over 35 years. Many of her students were children of former students. She was united in marriage on July 19, 1952 to Herbert Thompson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Eagle Bend, MN. They had three sons, John, Mark and Paul. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She and Herb enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and multiple trips to Europe. She was a devout Christian and led by example. She served as the church organist at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church for over 34 years. Gladys is survived by her husband, Herbert, of 68 years; children, Mark (Tammie) Thompson of Prairie du Sac, WI, Paul (Kimberly) Thompson of St. Cloud; sister, Verna Carlson of Inver Grove Heights; and grandchildren Joy and Crystal, Jeynae and Mitchell, Kalley and Mason; five great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Vivienne, Charlie and Paige, and Grace. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emilie Cluever; son, John Thompson and her sister, Elnora Busacker. In lieu of flowers, Gladys requested that you consider a donation to The Lutheran Hour, The Salvation Army, Food for the Poor, or The Gideons International. The family wants to extend a special thank you to the Swanville First Responders and the nurses on the 3rd floor at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls.
