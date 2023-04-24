Gilbert "Gib" Bromenschenkel

Gib Bromenschenkel, 92, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Bethany Retirement Living, Fargo.
Gib was born on September 16, 1930, in St. Cloud, MN to Alfred and Loretta (Feddema) Bromenschenkel.
Gib graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud Business College where he studied business law and office management. On June 2, 1952, he started his career with North Central Airlines as Station Agent in St. Cloud, MN. After he obtained his weather observer license, he was transferred to Land O Lakes, WI. He also worked as a relief Agent for vacation coverage at various stations. In May 1955, he was transferred to Brainerd, MN and in May 1957 he was promoted to Station Manager in Fargo, ND. He served a number of years on the Airline Employee Association Board of Directors ending as Master Chairman. Following his retirement from the airlines, he served as Nativity Catholic Parish Administrator for 12 years and a number of years with El Zagal Golf Course. Gib did clock repair and collecting as a hobby.
On April 1955, he married his beautiful wife, Doris Miller. Their first home was in Brainerd before being transferred to Fargo.
Gib joined Toastmaster Intl. and served in various offices ending as District Governor. He joined the Fargo Jaycees where he learned to live by its creed especially the first and last lines which are: "We believe that faith in God give meaning and purpose to human life" and the last "That service to humanity is the best work of life." He tried to live by those lines. He went on to become ND Jaycee Outstanding Vice President, National Director, ND Jaycee State President, JCI International Program Manager, Fargo City Commissioner (1970-74) and Fargo Vice Mayor (1974-2002). He served as President of the North Dakota League of Cities. He served on the Economic Development Board of Directors. He was JCI Senator, Jaycee Ambassador, North Dakota Jaycee Roughrider, Fargo Jaycee Life Member and Fargo Jaycee James Black Award recipient.
Along with teaching parliamentary procedure, he served as Parliamentarian for a number of organizations. He served on the Fargo Airsho committee for many years.
Gib was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served as Grand Knight, 4th Degree Faithful Navigator, and Color Corp Commander. He also served on the District Exemplification team and various state program chairmanships.
Gib and Doris were Host Family for many NDSU foreign students and have visited many of them in their country.
Gib retired from Republic Airlines in 1988 and worked as Parish Administer for Nativity Catholic Church from August 1988 to September 2000.
Gib was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; sisters, Edwina Ross, Betty Traut, and Rita Rassier; five brothers, Earl, Leo, Vic, Roger and Kenneth.
Gib is survived by his wife, Doris; three children, Kim Strege (Glendale, AZ), Jay A. Bromenschenkel (High Springs, FL), and Jillinn (Troy) Oliver (Leadville, CO); 12 grandchildren, Jay A. Bromenschenkel, Brielle Bromenschenkel, Ashley Bromenschenkel, Spencer Bromenschenkel, Cassie Bromenschenkel, Summer Bromenschenkel, Dakota Bromenschenkel, Jessica Bunjovic, Jenna Strege, Kelly Thomas, Tracy Thomas, Eric Thomas; 15 great grandchildren; also, brother, James and sisters, Jeanne Heltemes, Phyllis (Lowell) Thielman.
Services will held in Fargo. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo. To sign the online guestbook, go to www.boulgerfuneralhome.com.
