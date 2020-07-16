Gilbert “Bert” Lapos, 72-year-old resident of Flensburg, MN, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Little Falls Care Center in Little Falls. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Military Rites will be conducted by the Flensburg American Legion Post #136. “Due to the ongoing pandemic, the service and interment will be limited to family members only. The family thanks you for understanding.” Gilbert “Bert” James Lapos was born July 4, 1948 at Saint Gabriel’s Hospital Little Fall, MN. He served 20+ years in the United States military, beginning in 1968. He served 3-1/2 years in the Air Force and the remaining years in the MN National Guard. He was very active in going to other countries, and helped build schools for underprivileged children, especially in Honduras. Bert was also very active in the teaching and training of students in the firearms safety course in Morrison County. If you knew Bert, you knew him from Pap’s Sports Shop, where he helped numerous people in the repair of their sporting good items. Bert was always very sincere about his work in the sporting goods area and helped many people. He loved to fish, hunt, trap, pick wild mushrooms, and play pool, which he was very good at them all. You could always receive an honest answer on all of them. He will be sincerely missed by his family and community. Gilbert is survived by his parents, Donald J. Lapos and Marion Lapos of Flensburg, MN; brother, Robert and wife Nancy Lapos of Ponsford, MN; niece, Meigelle Lapos of Austin, TX and nephew, Nolan Lapos of Plymouth, MN.
