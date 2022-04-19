Gertrude "Pat" J. Smude, was a resident of Mother of Mercy Senior Living in Albany, MN and formerly of Grand Forks, ND. She was 91 when the Lord asked for her and passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the nursing home in Albany.
Gertrude Julia Smude was born March 29, 1931 to John and Valeria (Matlock) Smude in Little Falls, Minnesota. She was raised on a dairy farm and educated near Lastrup and Harding, MN. She spent her childhood years helping her parents with farm chores, animal care, gardening, canning, cooking, cleaning and sewing. When Gertrude was 14, her parents sold the farm, moved to Grand Forks, ND and farmed in the Larimore area. Gertrude attended Central High and St. James Academy schools. She enjoyed music and sang with the St. Michael's Church choir throughout high school. She graduated from St. James Academy in 1951 and moved to Minneapolis to find work.
Her first job was working for Gift House Stamp Redistribution Center. She attended Aakers Business College in Minneapolis where she majored in accounting. She enrolled in Zell McCosmell school of modeling in Minneapolis and graduated in 1955 as a fur coat model.
It was her love of music that brought her back home to Grand Forks where she took guitar and vocal lessons. Gertrude and her brother, Raymond, formed an old time, country band called the "Pic - A - Dors." Gertrude sewed creative, western style outfits for herself to wear during band performances. Raymond and Gertrude played throughout the Grand Forks area. Raymond left the band after purchasing the family farm. Gertrude joined an all girls old time, country band, the "Royal Pacesetters," where she was the lead singer and played guitar. She cleaned doctors' homes during the week and played in the band on the weekends. During this time, she wrote a song called "Country Girl Born Wild and Free." It was published and recorded on a 45 record album. On the flip side of the album, she yodels and sings the song, "Sweet Evalina."
Gertrude was a member of the Tip Toppers Club in Minneapolis, MN, VFW Ladies Auxillary and longtime member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Grand Forks, ND. Her lifetime talents included skiing as a teenager, gardening, canning, cooking, sewing, singing, playing guitar and piano. She loved animals, a delicious meal and spending time with her family and friends.
Gertrude is survived by her brother-in-law, George Bieniek, Holdingford, MN; nieces, Diane (Franko) LaCorte, Coral Springs, FL, Deborah Berg, Pulaski, VA, Cheryl (Bob) Smith, Rice, MN, Brenda (Allan) Dobis, Avon, MN, Vicki (Dale) Tobroxen, Burnsville, MN, Denise (Rick) Stilson, Columbia, MO; nephews, Brian (Kristy) Sorum, Elk River, MN, Steven (Shannon) Bieniek, Sartell, MN and Duane (Robyn) Smude, Rogers, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Raymond, Reinhard; sisters, Agnes Bauer, Lorraine Sorum and Hildegard Bieniek; and niece, Laurie Hannan.
Special thanks to the staff of St. Anne's Assisted Living Center, Integrity Home Care and Counseling, Mother of Mercy Senior Living and Moments Hospice team for the outstanding care Gertrude received from them. Her family greatly appreciates their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Gertrude to the following locations: St. Anne's Assisted Living Center, 524 N. 17th St., Grand Forks, ND 58203 and Mother of Mercy Senior Living, P.O. Box 676, Albany, MN 56307.
Mass of Christian Burial held 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND. Visitation one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Friday. Burial held in the spring at Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.
