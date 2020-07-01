Gerry Dale Pomrenke, age 63 of Pierz, MN, died unexpectedly of a heart attack on June 19, 2020. He was in Nome, AK at his time of passing. Gerry was born on November 1, 1956 in Watertown, SD, to Wallace and Elizabeth Pomrenke. He attended school in Pierz, graduating in 1974. Just out of high school, he went to work with his father and brothers at Maney International located in St. Cloud, MN, until he took over the family diesel shop in 1980. The shop has since been known as ‘Gerry’s Truck & Tractor.’ For the last 14 summers, Gerry would move to Nome continuing work as a mechanic, a fabricator and trouble shooter. You would be hard pressed to find any greaseerts on his shop floor. He worked hard and played hard! He made his first “Rat Rod” out of a 1954 International pickup in the late 1970’s. Snowmobiling out west in particular, out of his many hobbies, was one of his most loved. He went deer hunting, bowling, shot pool, darts, watched football, bicycled and was very well-known for his card playing skills. Being a long-time member/director/trail boss for the ‘Harding-Lastrup Sno-Dusters’ and team Captain for ‘Gerry’s Kids Pool League’ kept him busy as well. Growing up on the farm, he was the one that built the forts and made sure the sledding hill was in prime condition! The last fort he made was on the frozen Platte River in 1988. A river party was had since the river had frozen solid that winter. He put up a tent with a bar inside, heated by a wood barrel stove. How it worked, was you drive up and down the river in a four-door Pontiac with wheels equipped with chains. It was a great time had by all! Gerry was a quiet, honest, humble soul who will be greatly missed by his family, friends, bartenders, and customers alike. He is survived by his father Wallace “Wally”; his siblings and their extended families, Linda (Bill) Montgomery, Michael (Patrice), Steve (Christine), David, Douglas (Shirley), Eileen (Duane) Iverson, Susan, James, Laurie, and Richard (Brenda). He was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth “Betty” Pomrenke. Gerry’s celebration of life will be held at the family farm on July 10, 2020 from 4-9 p.m.
