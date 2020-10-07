Gerhardt E. Zeck, 94-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Brainerd, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial took place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN with Father Mark Botzet officiating. Burial took place in the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A visitation was held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Belle Prairie, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Gerhardt was born on August 18, 1926 in Little Falls, MN to the late Gertrude Zeck. He was united in marriage to Rehta Paycer on June 17, 1950 at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Gerhardt served in the U.S Navy as a 3rd Class Electrician’s Mate during World War II. After his honorable discharge, Gerhardt worked as an electrician on the Iron Range for some time, retuning to the Little Falls Area to work at Falls Electric as a master electrician. He then went to work at Minnesota Power and Light as the head of maintenance and construction. Gerhardt retired in 1985 and began spending his time doing things he loved. Gerhardt enjoyed restoring automobiles, flying his airplane, fishing, painting, repairing appliances and gadgets and creating wood crafts. He was a lifetime member of the Little Falls VFW Post #1112 and the Civil Air Patrol. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Gerhardt is survived by his loving wife, Rehta Zeck of Brainerd, MN; children, Kay Cameron of Little Falls, MN, Karen (Don) Reuer of Plymouth, MN, Colleen (Dale) Popp of Brainerd, MN, Chuck (Karla) Zeck of Brainerd, MN and Patti (Daniel) Cameron of Motley, MN; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Gerhardt was preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Pomerleau; grandparents, Simon and Katie Zeck; mother and father-in-law, Martha and John Paycer; son-in-law, John Cameron; great-grandchildren, Zack and Brielle; brother-in-law, Arthur “Red” Paycer and nephew, Bob Paycer.
