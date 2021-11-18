Geraldine Woznak, resident of San Diego, CA, formerly of Little Falls, MN, passed away.
Mass of Christian Burial held at 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN. Visitation held from 10:30-11:30 A.M. on Thursday at the Church. Caring for Geraldine and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Geraldine went to her maker quietly and peacefully on October 30, 2021 in San Diego, where she had lived post-retirement for the last 30 years. "Gerry" loved family, animals, sweets, a good nap and an occasional Southern Comfort Manhattan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Doris Woznak; sister, Elaine Hinnenkamp; brother, LeRoy Woznak; niece, Nancy Hinnenkamp and nephew, Tom Hinnenkamp.
Geraldine is survived by her son, John Skurkey of Oklahoma City and her sister, Renee Dziubinski of San Diego. She was loved by her nieces and nephews, Kimberly Dziubinski, Joseph Dziubinski, Michael Dziubinski, Linda Anderson, Michelle Hurley, Steve Woznak, Mark Woznak, Charles Woznak, Patrick Woznak, Amanda Dewey, Katie Crowe and Kelli Cornell.
