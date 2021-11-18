Gerald X. Britz, 62-year-old resident of Ramsey, MN, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 at the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis, MN.
Visitation held from 4-7 P.M. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN with a prayer service at 4:00 P.M. Burial in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. Caring for Gerald and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
Gerald was born on January 6, 1959 to Floyd and the late Irene (Brown) Britz in St. Cloud, MN. He grew up in Spring Lake Park, MN where he attended school and graduated with the Class of 1977. After graduation, Gerald enlisted into the United States Army and honorably served in active duty over in Germany. After his honorable discharge, he began working for the Spring Lake Park school district as a custodian. Gerald found much joy in spending time with his large family, especially his many nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be sadly missed.
Gerald is survived by father, Floyd Britz of Morrill, MN; siblings, Peter Britz of Spring Lake Park, MN, Duane Britz of Hillman, MN, Robert (Candy) Britz of Coon Rapids, MN, Julie (Mark Nelson) Wallum of Wright City, MO, Catherine (Tim) Emanuel of Shoreview, MN, Kevin Britz of Shoreview, MN and Randy (Kim) Britz of Spring Lake Park, MN and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by mother, Irene Britz and many aunts and uncles.
