Gerald Leroy Cool died peacefully August 25, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Gerald was born in Parcoal, West Virginia, June 16, 1934. He was the son of Jim and Genevieve Cool. He joined the Air Force after high school and proudly served for four years. He attended the University of North Dakota, majoring in math and physics, eventually obtaining his Master’s Degree in both subjects. He taught high school math and physics and coached girls’ basketball, winning three state championships in Minnesota. Gerald and his wife, Vicki, spent 17 winters in Arizona and moved to Longmont, Colorado in 2007, splitting their time between Arizona and Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of 63 years; his children, Jerry Cool, Jr. of St. Cloud, MN, Carlyne Cool (Scott) of Longmont, CO, Brad Cool (Brenda) of Midway, KY, Barry Cool (Mary) of White Bear Lake, MN, Julie Frindethie of Sedalia, CO; brother, Gary Cool of Hi-View, WV; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. A Private Family Inurnment will take place at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colorado. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

