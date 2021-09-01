Gerald Leroy Cool died peacefully August 25, 2021, with his loving wife by his side. Gerald was born in Parcoal, West Virginia, June 16, 1934. He was the son of Jim and Genevieve Cool. He joined the Air Force after high school and proudly served for four years. He attended the University of North Dakota, majoring in math and physics, eventually obtaining his Master’s Degree in both subjects. He taught high school math and physics and coached girls’ basketball, winning three state championships in Minnesota. Gerald and his wife, Vicki, spent 17 winters in Arizona and moved to Longmont, Colorado in 2007, splitting their time between Arizona and Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Vicki, of 63 years; his children, Jerry Cool, Jr. of St. Cloud, MN, Carlyne Cool (Scott) of Longmont, CO, Brad Cool (Brenda) of Midway, KY, Barry Cool (Mary) of White Bear Lake, MN, Julie Frindethie of Sedalia, CO; brother, Gary Cool of Hi-View, WV; 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters. A Private Family Inurnment will take place at Faith Community Lutheran Church in Longmont, Colorado. A Private Family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.