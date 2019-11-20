Gerald “Jerry” Wagner, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls, died on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Pierz Villa in Pierz, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held on Thursday, November 21 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, November 21 at the church. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. Gerald Wagner was born on August 25, 1935 to Theodore and Amelia (Boehmer) Wagner at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. He attended school in District 36 in Lastrup. Gerald was married to Rose Mary Korsten in February 7, 1955 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in Hillman, MN. He worked at Gotwald Lumber Co, Sobieski Creamery, Pierz Creamery, Lastrup Creamery and was the Manager at Sunrise Ag. He loved bowling, hunting and playing cards. Gerald was a member of Dairy Processors Inc., Hartford Hunting Club, Heartland Senior Federation, Richardson Lions, Club of the Pines, Hillman Senior Leisure Club and Pioneer Dairy Men of America. He was also Mayor of Lastrup and on the Lastrup City Council and was a member of the St. John’s Parish Council. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 64 years, Rose Mary; sons, Bob (Heather) Wagner of Arvada, CO, Mike Wagner of Parker, CO, and Tom Wagner of Granby, CO; daughters, Linda Wagner of California and Sue Wagner of Colorado; brother, James (Roseann) Wagner and sister, SR Annella Wagner of Duluth, MN; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Elaine Gerwing and Evangeline Block. The arrangements are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz.
