Gerald “Jerry” Saxton, 92 year old resident of Randall, MN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls, MN. A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 4 at the Randall Presbyterian Church in Randall, MN with Rev. Michael Hartwell officiating. Burial was on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls, MN. A public visitation was held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Jerry was born on November 5, 1927 in Garvin, MN to the late Delmar William and Martina (Ronning) Saxton. He grew up in the Tracy area where he worked for several years until enlisting into the Minnesota National Guard. Jerry was united in marriage to Carol Raveling in December of 1954 at the Tracy Methodist Church in Tracy, MN. After being married, Jerry took a full-time job at Camp Ripley north of Little Falls, MN and they relocated to Randall, MN. He was employed as a Military Technician for many years serving as a Major in the Minnesota National Guard and retired in 1987. Jerry loved golfing, manicuring his lawn and was a very dedicated member of Randall Presbyterian Church, which he checked on daily. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather. Jerry will forever be remembered as a very kind hearted gentle man that loved daily routines. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Jerry is survived by his wife, Carol of Randall, MN; children, Sherry (Howie) Saxton Price of Champlin, MN, Terri (John) Lowery of Little Falls, MN, Michael John (Julie) Saxton of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Jeb Lowery, Megan Reimer, August Saxton Price, Alyssa Jasper, Kayla Off; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Valerie Barwin of Crystal, MN, Lois (Wayne) Elliot of Shakopee, MN, Norma Jean Baird of Crystal, MN, Hazel Petit of Tracy, MN; sister-in-law, Peggy Saxton of Tracy, MN. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Delmar and Martina Saxton; step-mother, Mildred Saxton; and brother, Delmar Saxton.
