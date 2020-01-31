Gerald Maleski, age 75, of Circle Pines, MN passed away January 30, 2020. Survived by loving wife, Pat (Koch) Maleski, sons; Greg, Brian and Kurt. Service February 9, 2020 Seman Chapel 1827 Coon Rapids Blvd. Coon Rapids, MN 55433. Visitation 2-3:30 pm, service at 3:30 p.m. Washburn -McReavy Funeral Home (763) 767-1000
Gerald "Jerry / Sam" G Maleski
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Maleski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.