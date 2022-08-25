Gerald "Jerry" Kroll, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls died Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, August 30 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial held in the parish cemetery. Visitation held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Tuesday at the church.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.