Gerald “Jerry” Joseph Doyle, 80, passed away at Little Falls Care Center after a yearlong battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to John and Alice (Brown) Doyle. He grew up and attended school in Pittsburgh. He served in Okinawa and other US locations from 1958 to 1962 with the US Air force as a Fire Protection Specialist. Jerry spent most of his career in computer software sales for companies in Oklahoma, Texas, and California before retiring and moving to Brainerd, MN. He enjoyed doing his own yard work and tinkering in the garage, listening to music and spending time with friends and family. Jerry is survived by his wife Karen (Blocker); his children Jackie (Mark), Jennifer (Bryan) and Joe (Sarah); Karen’s children Troy, Rick, and Jennifer (Tim); grandchildren Lindsey, Zachary, Haley, Tyler, and Hannah; one great-grandchild Freya; sister Cassie and brother-in-law Del. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Jack, sisters Virginia, Betty, Barbara, and Rosemarie; brothers-in-law Ralph, Ted, Joe, and Leo; and his first wife Carol (Kieffer). A committal service will be held on August 27, 2021 at Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Camp Ripley, Little Falls, Minnesota for family and friends. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Baxter, MN. Any donations to the ALS association would be greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers.
