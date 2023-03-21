Gerald A. Brill was a 54-year-old resident of Pierz who passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:02 P.M.

Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, March 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 23 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday; all visitation times held at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.

