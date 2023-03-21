Gerald A. Brill was a 54-year-old resident of Pierz who passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 11:02 P.M.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Friday, March 24 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, March 23 and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Friday; all visitation times held at the church. Burial held in the parish cemetery.
Gerald “Jerry” was born on February 4, 1969 in Little Falls, MN to Richard and Louise (Woitalla) Brill. He grew up in Freedhem, MN on his mom and dad’s farm and attended school, graduating from Pierz Healy High in 1988. After graduation, Jerry was self-employed, owning his own semis. Then, in 1998 he began working road construction which is what he would do for the rest of his life. First, he worked for Hardrives Inc. out of Rogers, MN as a trucker until 2016. Then he began working for Metro Paving Inc. out of Rogers, MN in 2018 to current as a roller operator.
Jerry loved being a seasonal worker because during his winters he could ice fish as much as he wanted. Jerry also loved to deer hunt with his children and brother. Jerry married Janae Sweet on January 17, 2014. They spent a lot of time fishing on Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Jerry also loved to spend time at the racetrack with his wife and children on the weekends, spending time with his cousins and friends playing bean bags and he always loved having bonfire’s in the summer.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Janae Brill; mother, Louise Brill of Little Falls; his children, Matthew Brill of Brainerd, Ryan Brill of Little Falls, Andrew Brill of Little Falls, and Jada Sweet of Pierz; his siblings, Sharon Keller of Little Falls, Marion Newbert of Falls Church, VA, Jeffery (Kelly) Brill of Pierz, Marvin (Angie) Brill of Little Falls, Elaine Brill of Randall, Donald (Tina) Brill of Little Falls; mother-in-law, Donna Nelson of Brainerd; brothers-in-law, Brian (Jessica) Sweet of Aitkin and David Sweet of Gouverneur, NY and many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Brill; sister, Catherine Gwost and son, Nathan Brill.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Jerry. 320-632-4393
