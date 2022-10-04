George William Lancaster of Royalton, MN passed away October 3, 2022.
Mass of Christian burial held at Holy Trinity Church in Royalton on October 7th. Friends received from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral commencing at 11 a.m.
George was born November 14, 1940 to William and Vera Lancaster in Ottertail County of Minnesota. Growing up in Nebraska, he developed his passion for the outdoors. After high school, he moved to Minnesota to begin his career in foundry quality control. Shortly after meeting the love of his life, Johnelle Block, they were united in marriage on March 18, 1979 at St. Croix Beach, MN. They settled in Royalton. He worked for DeZurik Manufacturing from 1978 until his retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed his travels throughout China.
Johnelle and George traveled extensively exploring new places. They loved gardening and watching the changing of the seasons on the Platte River from their kitchen window. George was an avid outdoorsman and helped many others with his hunting and fishing tips. His voluntary work was tireless and included serving as the President of the Royalton Lions Club as well as Friends of Crane Meadows. He had a passion for helping kids and Veterans explore the outdoors at Crane Meadows. He was fond of his grandkids and they always enjoyed spending time with him as they knew he had something interesting planned for them. They will miss him dearly.
George is survived by his wife, Johnelle; children, Sherri Jaworski of Andover and Daniel (Kristine) of Ham Lake; his stepchildren, Connie Monnier (Pat) of East Bethel, Steve Fussy (Jane) of Jonesborough, TN, Jennifer Fussy (Tricia) of Mora; brother, Ron (Pamela) of Willard, MO; sisters, Kathy Hemen (Neil) of Stillwater, Sondi Bowen (Greg) of Blythedale, MD, Jeannette Parr (Greg) of White Bear Lake; sister-in-law, Arlinda Kolby of Stillwater; brother-in-law, Roger Johnson and many adoring grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Donald and Larry and his sister Carol Johnson.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of George. 320-632-4393
