George James Denio, 70, of Port Haywood, Virginia, departed this life to be with his lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
He was a member of the Catholic Church of Francis De Sales, also a member of Knight of Columbus. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years. He loved to drive tractor trailers. He loved junk of any kind. He will always be known as the junk man.
George was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cynthia Jean (Strand) Denio; his parents, James and Josephine Denio; his older sister, Tiana; and other family.
Left to cherish his memory are his three sons, James (Bucky), Christopher, and Danny (wife Brandi); grandkids, Ashton, Matthew (wife Mazzy), Jonathan, Nicholas, Ashley, and Zackary; great grandson, Zaydin; sisters, Alice (Larry) Manlick, Carol Winkelman; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive family and friends on September 10, 2022 from 2pm to 5pm at Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Mathews, VA.
On a later date, a memorial will be held in Little Falls, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.