George James Denio, 70, of Port Haywood, Virginia, departed this life to be with his lord on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

He was a member of the Catholic Church of Francis De Sales, also a member of Knight of Columbus. He retired from the United States Army after 20 years. He loved to drive tractor trailers. He loved junk of any kind. He will always be known as the junk man.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.