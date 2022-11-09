George J. Virnig, 68-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN.
Funeral service held at 6:00 P.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Visitation held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. Caring for George and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN.
George was born on September 4, 1954 in Little Falls, MN to the late George and Dorothyann (Bleichner) Virnig. He lived in Minneapolis, MN for a few years until the family relocated to Hillman, MN where he attended school in Onamia. After school, he enlisted in the US Army and served for 8 years until his honorable discharge. George was united in marriage to Oni Lee on July 11, 1976 in South Korea. He then went to work as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator and eventually began driving truck as an over the road truck driver.
In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding four-wheelers, snowmobiling and just being outdoors. George will forever be remembered by his friends and family for his great sense of humor, he thoroughly enjoyed teasing and joking around with whoever he came into contact with. He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather that was so very proud of his family. George was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.
George is survived by wife, Oni Virnig of Little Falls, MN; children, George (Janell) Virnig of Hibbing, MN, Michael (Veronica) Virnig of Andover, MN, and William (Cynthia) Virnig of Andover, MN; step-mother, Arlene Virnig of Hillman, MN; siblings, Timothy (Jane) Virnig of Sauk Rapids, MN, Michael (Heidi) Virnig of Hillman, MN, Joseph (Cherrylann) Virnig of Hillman, MN, Benno Virnig of Hillman, MN, Daniel (Christina) Virnig of Pierz, MN, Susan (Michael, Sr.) Raddatz of Brainerd, MN, Bernadine (Timothy) Przybilla of Harding, MN, and Mary (Randy) Raddatz of New London, MN; grandchildren, Alixandra Sullivan-Virnig, Caleb Virnig, Makayla Virnig, Evan Virnig, Nicholas Virnig, Makenzie Virnig, and Elizabeth Virnig.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dorothyann Virnig and sister, Jane Jensen.
