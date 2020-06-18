Little Falls, MN (56345)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.