George J. Hoefler, 64 year old resident of Buckman, MN, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at his residence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman, with a visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church. Burial will be at St. Michael’s parish cemetery. MDH guidelines requiring social distancing and limits on capacity will be followed. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Pierz, MN. George John Hoefler was born on July 29, 1955 in Omaha, Nebraska to Joseph and Agnes (Schmitz) Hoefler. He grew up in Buckman, Minnesota where he also attended school. On May 30, 1986, George married Deana Brummer of Hillman, in Bulldog Lake, MN. The couple had three children; Casey, Josi and John. Throughout his life, George worked as a farmer, small engine mechanic and gold miner, though his primary joy was being a father and grandfather. George had many hobbies. He loved motorcycling, helping his sons in the garage, music and ice fishing. He was involved in the Harding Sportsman’s Club, and was also an active member of Saint Michael’s Church in Buckman. Finally, George loved spending time with his family and friends. George leaves behind his children, Casey (Justina), Josi (Jacob), and John (Kayla); his five grandchildren, Jala, Casey II, Julissa, Ian and Freya; sister, Ann (Alan); brother and sisters-in-law, Andy, Peggy and Liz, and many nieces, nephews and friends. George was preceded in death by his wife of 27 years, Deana, and his parents, Joseph and Agnes Hoefler.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.