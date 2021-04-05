George Dambowy, 80-year-old resident of Pierz, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021 at the Pierz Villa. A Funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 10th at 10 a.m. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Community Cemetery in Platte Township. It is kindly asked to please follow Covid-19 guidelines if attending funeral services. George was born on the family farm on July 25, 1940 in Platte Township, MN to Albert and Genevieve (Orzechowski) Dambowy. He graduated from the Little Falls Community High School. He lived near the original Dambowy farm all of his life. After farming, he went to work for the Grand Casino Mille Lacs as a maintenance man for over 20 years before his retirement in 2014. George had a Belgian horse team which he used to give sled rides. He loved his horses who kept him very busy when he wasn’t at work. George made friends everywhere he went, he was social and was always willing to help others. He took great care of his loved ones and will be greatly missed. George is survived by son, Jonathon (Ashton) of Eau Claire, WI; brothers, Joseph (Patricia) Dambowy of Finlayson, Robert Dambowy of Brainerd, William (Char) Dambowy of Rapid City, SD; sisters, Rosella Dambowy of Rapid City, SD, Marian Dambowy of Pierz, Alice Dambowy of Vista, CA; grandchildren, Carson, Cullen, Conan, Caylin and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents; step father, Hugh Fleck; sister-in-law, Nancy Dambowy and grand-niece, Becca Schlegel.
