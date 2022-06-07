Genevieve Waller

Genevieve M. Waller, age 87, of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, surrounded by family after a short stay in the hospital.
She was born on February 19, 1935, in Farming Township to John and Genevieve (Hofmann) Wolf and married Jim Waller on June 25, 1955.
Gen loved her children and grandchildren deeply. She arranged volunteers for the library book sale, made greeting cards for the hospital gift shop and cheered on the Vikings at every opportunity. Those who knew her best will remember her kindness, her love of the Catholic church, her intelligence, financial prowess, ability to remember everything, lovely singing voice and playing games 'til the wee hours of the morning with a good Scotch and water.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim; her children, Tony, Bob, Lori, Steve, Gail, Chris and Tom; 15 grandchildren; and her siblings, John Wolf and Denise Harting.
Genevieve is preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, her son David, and her grandson Jimmy Flynn.
Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls. There will be a visitation for family and friends beginning at 10:30am, and Mass will begin at 11:30am. There will be a lunch and fellowship following the service. Genevieve will be buried at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
