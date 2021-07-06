Genevieve Johnson

Genevieve Violet (Ostlund) Johnson, 94, of Motley, MN died Friday, July 2, 2021 at her home on Lake Shamineau. Gen was born on February 26, 1927 to Francis and Ruth (Nelson) Ostlund in Tioga, ND as the fourth of seven children. She grew up in Tioga on a potato farm and graduated from high school in 1945. Upon graduation, she attended Trinity Bible Institute in Minneapolis before working at various jobs in the Twin Cities. On July 13, 1957, Gen married Lloyd Johnson of Motley, MN at the Salem Evangelical Free Church in Minneapolis. After a honeymoon in the Canadian Rockies, they made their home south of Motley where Lloyd and his father Dave had a gas station, a school bus business, and a gravel hauling business. After Lloyd’s passing in 1976, Gen ran the school bus business for the next twenty years before selling the business to her son-in-law Mike Auger. Gen was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and served the Lord in various ways at neighborhood Bible studies, and at Lincoln Evangelical Free Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and director, as well as serving on many boards and committees. Second only to God, she loved her family and was a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Gen is survived by her children: son Denny (Sue) Johnson, daughter Elaine (Mike) Auger, and son Kevin Johnson, who faithfully cared for her during the last years of her life; eight grandchildren: Krista, Seth, Bethany, Anna, Carrie, Kelly, Natalie, and Andrew; eleven great-grandchildren; and a brother, Vernon Ostlund. She was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, daughter Marilyn, her parents, and five siblings: Ruth, Francis, Eunice, Franklyn and Sandy. Services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 8th at Lincoln Evangelical Free Church in Cushing with a visitation one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Scandia Valley Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Baxter.
