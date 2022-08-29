Genevieve "Genny" Mary Rudolph

Genevieve "Genny" Rudolph, age 99, passed away at her home on Saturday, August 27, 2022. She was born on June 15, 1923.
She is survived by her brother, Paul; sisters, Sister Dorothy Ann Rudolph, Mary Weber, Loretta Warzecha, Lorraine (Roy) Kraklau, and Joyce (Dannee) Kinney; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Martha Rudolph; brothers, Peter, Roderick, Alois, Raymond, James, Francis; twin brother, Theodore Rudolph; sister, Rita Nelson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Betty Rudolph; brothers-in-law, Roger Weber, Bill Nelson and Aloyius "Shorty" Warzecha.
Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mathias Catholic Church. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass, with a Rosary prayer at 9:30 a.m. Interment at St. Mathias Cemetery and luncheon served by the St. Mathias CCW.
The family would like to thank the CRMC Hospice Care Team.
Arrangements have been completed by Nelson-Doran Funeral Home, Brainerd.
