Gene A. Bliese, 81-year-old resident of Swanville, MN, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. A visitation will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, MN. A graveside service will be held on Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Cemetery in Swanville, MN. Arrangements for Gene are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Swanville. Gene Arthur Bliese was born on March 30, 1939, at home in Round Prairie, Minnesota, to Arthur and Esther (Kuehne) Bliese. His family moved to Swanville when he was a child where he grew up. He was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville in 1952. He graduated from Swanville high school in 1957. Gene married Peggy Gruber on November 5, 1961, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Circle Pines, MN. They lived in Circle Pines, where Gene worked for Centennial School District #12 as head custodian. They moved back to Swanville in 1978 where he started working with his brother doing construction and later on working at Larson Boats from 1988 until 2008, at which time he retired. Gene was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Swanville, where he was a Trustee for many years. He was also on the board of the Lutheran Care Center in Little Falls for many years. Gene enjoyed bluegrass music, including bluegrass festivals, deer hunting, fishing, camping, puzzles, restoring his F12 Farmall, woodworking, gardening, and spending time with kids and grandkids. Survivors include his loving wife, Peggy, of 58 years; children, Kirk (Joanne) Bliese of Alexandria, DeAnn (Darrel) Peterson of Swanville; grandchildren, Brooke (Joey) Johnson, Nathan (Chevela Kircher) Bliese, Sarah Bliese, Luke Bliese, Miranda (Steven) Vesely, and Trenton (Ally) Peterson; three step-grandchildren, Cassandria (Ryan) Suhadolc, Zach (JoAnna Nelson) Farrell, Andrew (Brittany) Farrell; two great-grandsons, two more great grandbabies on the way; seven step great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Shirley) Bliese and many nieces and nephews. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason; sister, Rosella Koester and his brother, George Bliese.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.