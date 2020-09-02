Gayle “Bud” Bernardy was born on August 6, 1929 at the family farm in Minneota to John and Wihlemina “Minnie” (Goslar) Bernardy. He grew up in Minnesota and graduated from Minneota Public School in 1947. Bud served as an MP Corporal in the US Army from 1951-1953, during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Fort Warden, Washington. It was there that he met his future wife, Harriet Knapp. During this time, Bud and Harriet knew they met their “soul mates” and truly became best friends and partners. Bud returned to Washington after he was discharged from the Army in 1953 as he missed his life partner and married his bride on July 7, 1953. The couple moved to Minneota, where they would spend 65 years and seven months as a couple who loved being together and showed their love and respect for one another in everything they did. Bud was a Jack-of-all-trades who held many jobs throughout his life. He was a part-time police officer, city engineer, gas station attendant, skating rink attendant, and landfill supervisor. For over 40 years, he installed appliances, carpet, and linoleum for Gambles store. He was also active in the Minneota community, serving on the park board and beautification project, and he was a member of Hope Lutheran Church. Bud was a proud member of the Minneota American Legion. Bud was meticulous about his vehicles, taking them out every weekend to wash them. His pride and joy was his family. Bud died at the age of 91 on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Minneota Manor. He is survived by his sons Terry (and Dorothy) of Little Falls, Michael of Redwood Falls, Dan (and Connie) of New Brighton; granddaughters Jennifer (and Tim) Sylvester of St. Paul, Amanda (and Gunner) Rush of Prior Lake, Shannon (and Pete) Nayquonabe of Onamia, Lisa (and Andy) Brown of St. Paul, Brielle of New Brighten, Kyla (and Brian) Turner of Yacolt, WA, and a special Foreign Exchange granddaughter Ho Man “Sandy” Liu from Hong Kong; 13 great-grandchildren; brother Randy (and Darlene) Bernardy; sister Barbara Sumerfelt; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Harriet, and brothers Bernard, Ordell, Clarence, Melvin, and Leonard. Memorials to the City of Minneota for the Bud and Harriet Bernardy Tree Fund. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements with Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Directors, Minneota.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.