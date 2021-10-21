Gary "Red" Carl Holm

Gary Carl Holm, 71, died Friday, October 15, 2021 with family by his side.
Gary was born October 3, 1950, in Sandstone, MN. Gary loved to spend time with his family and friends. His hobby was fishing and spending time with nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Melva and Carl Holm and Greg Pudlick (Nephew).
Celebration of Life will be Saturday Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Place:
Julie & Gary Kloss
19092 Nature Rd
Royalton, MN 56373
