Gary Louis Ohnstad, 75-year-old resident of Springfield, MO, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Friday, July, 8, 2022, at Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Any flowers or cards can be sent to Shelley Funeral Chapel, 214 2nd Street SE, Little Falls, MN. Caring for Gary and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Gary was born on December 31, 1946 in Blue Earth, MN to the late Viola (Stalwick) Ohnstad and Louis Ohnstad. He proudly served in the United States Army from December 4, 1968 and was honorably discharged on July 26, 1970, serving in the Vietnam War.
Gary enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved traveling, especially going on cruise's with his wife. They had traveled a lot in the past 6 to 7 years, going from Florida to Washington and they just got back from Alaska. He loved spending time with his family, grandkids and great-grandkids. Gary never showed people how much he loved them no matter what had happened from past to present. He loved his children even if they did not talk. When talking with Dad, he was sorry that he did not spend more time with each and every one of them. He loved each one of you in his own way. Gary was a member of St. Cloud VFW.
Gary is survived by his wife, Melanie Ohnstad of Springfield, MO; sisters, Connie Bock, Louise Ohnstad, Lois Ohnstad and Cathy Peterson; sons, Gary Deshane Ohnstad, Jerry Ohnstad, Gary Jr Ohnstad, Corey Schneider, Richard Schneider and Zachary Schneider; daughters, Ruthann Evans, Joanna Ohnstad, Tracy Hoover, Jennifer Gilbert, Amy Haben. Jennifer Schneider; 16 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Viola and Louis Ohnstad; sister, Marilyn Kropuenske; brother, Tom Martin; brother-in-law, Paul Peterson and nephew, Jesse Peterson.
