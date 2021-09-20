Gary Mayer

Gary A. Mayer, 64, of Little Falls, passed away suddenly from complications from cancer on September 16, 2021 at the Long Prairie Hospital. Services will be 11 AM on Tuesday, September 28th at the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall. Visitations will be 5-8 PM on Monday, September 27th at Brenny Family Funeral Chapel in Randall and again one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Gary was born in North Dakota to Philip and Geraldine (Hahn) Mayer on April 6, 1957. He graduated from Little Falls High School in 1975. Gary worked for the Hennepin Paper Company in Little Falls for over 20 years. In 1997, he purchased his first milk truck and began hauling milk for local farmers. He enjoyed driving truck and visiting with the farmers. In his younger years, you could find Gary playing softball, shooting pool or winning horseshoe tournaments. Gary had a lifelong passion for classic cars, especially Mopar. Gary’s kids fondly remember him doing burn outs and sliding them across the freshly ArmorAlled back seat of his Dodge SuperBee when they were kids. He was an avid deer hunter all of his life and looked forward to Deer Camp every year. Gary’s favorite holiday was the 4th of July. He was known for his awesome 4th of July parties and “better-than-the-pros” fireworks displays. He will be missed by all who knew him. Gary is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Tomas) Zimmerman of Little Falls; son, Rick (Aja) Mayer of Alexandria; grandchildren, Caleb, Carter and Zailey; brother, Tom and sister, Cindy. He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Geraldine Mayer and grandchild, Natalie. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brenny Family Funeral Chapel, Randall.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.