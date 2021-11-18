Gary Marquedant, 57-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 11, 2021, due to covid complications at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, MN, surrounded by his loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial took place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN, at 10:30 A.M., with Father Mark Botzet officiating. A visitation was held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls from 4:00-7:00 P.M., and on Tuesday from 9:00-10:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial took place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. There was a luncheon served following the burial at the Little Falls VFW Post #1112. Caring for Gary and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Gary was born on February 22, 1964, in Jackson, MI, to Bill and Doris Marquedant. In 1975, Gary's family moved to Long Prairie, MN, and then shortly after to Clarissa, MN, where he graduated from Clarissa High School in 1982. Gary enlisted in the Army where he achieved the rank of E5, and ultimately was posted in communications at the White House under President Ronald Reagan. Gary rounded out his military career as a US Army Recruiter in St. Cloud, MN. After dedicating the early part of his life to service in the military, Gary worked at Woodcraft in St. Cloud for many years as well as running his own business out of his home, sharpening and maintaining saw blades for customers in the community. Gary was one of a kind, a father who always put his kids first and foremost and taught them to value moments more than money. He combated the heavy stuff on this earth with his sense of humor. One of the most important aspects of life for Gary was to laugh through any situation, good or bad, along with anyone he was with. He wanted people to enjoy their lives to the fullest and the way he made people laugh, he certainly made that happen.
Gary loved grabbing a cold beer and playing disc golf with his kids and his friends, going on walks with his children, exploring the world with his grandson, and making incredible memories wherever he went. He would never miss out on an opportunity to do something he loved, and always with his dog by his side. Gary showed enthusiasm and took the time to appreciate Earth's beauty and enjoyed the simplicities of life, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Gary is survived by his parents, Bill and Doris Marquedant; his four children, Allysha (Jackson Johnson), Michelle, Steven, Emily (Ian Bleeker); his grandson Felix who he adored; three brothers, Bill, Dan, and Tom; three sisters, Sue (Ron Meyer), Kathy (Dave Wagner), Beth (Ben Johnson); many, many nieces and nephews; and his dog Misha.
Gary was preceded in death by his grandparents, Margaret Brennan, Clarabelle Marquedant; and his dog Elly.
