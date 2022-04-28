Gary Lee Dye, age 86 of Onamia, MN, passed away on March 15, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a difficult battle with health issues.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 PM - 3 PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Rolf Olsen Center in Onamia, MN.
Gary was born on December 19, 1935, in Onamia, MN, to Thomas and Faye Dye. He attended school in Onamia and graduated in 1953. Except for his service in the Army, he lived his entire life in the Onamia area. In August of 1964, he married Sharen Lovaas, of Onamia, at Bethany Lutheran Church. They lived on the family farm until 1997 when they moved into the city of Onamia. Gary spent most of his life as a farmer. He also worked as a carpenter, truck driver, and courier for the hospital, but he was always the most passionate about farming.
Gary loved traveling with Sharen to visit relatives. Every year they would pick a destination. Texas, Montana, Missouri, Arizona, and Iowa were their favorite states to visit. Gary also loved to drive his Ranger side-by-side. He would use it to travel back and forth from town to the family campground to feed cattle. He loved driving across muddy swamps to fix damaged fence. Most recently, he used it to get the mail.
Gary is survived by his wife, Sharen Dye; his children, Karyl (Dave) Ruprecht, Kenny Dye; and his grandchildren, Zach (Lexi) Ruprecht and McKena Dye.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Faye Dye; his siblings, Marion Dye, Donna Church, Lenora Lang, Gladys Knox, Thomas Dye Jr.; and his son, Kevin Dye.
