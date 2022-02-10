Gary Koering, 72, passed, with his loving wife Marcy at his side at their home in Wittmann, AZ after a brief illness on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Gary was born March 20, 1949 to Eleanor (Girtz) and Herman Koering of Pierz, MN. Gary grew up in Chisholm and Pierz, graduating from Father Pierz Memorial High School in 1967. Attending St. Cloud State University, Gary graduated in 1971. After college, Gary worked and lived in Hutchinson, Willmar and St. Cloud. In 1993, Gary moved to Little Falls. This gave him the opportunity to spend time with his parents Eleanor and Herman during their golden years.
In 1999, Gary moved to Surprise, AZ. On October 5, 2002, Gary and Marcy Seppelt Litke were married at St. Claire of Assisi in Surprise. Gary and Marcy lived in Surprise and now in Wittmann, AZ. Living in Arizona, traveling and exploring the beauty of the Southwest and Mexico were the best years of Gary's life. After retiring in 2017, Gary and Marcy have spent their summers enjoying the beauty that Minnesota summers have to offer at Sullivan Lake and Pine Island Lake and visiting family and friends.
Gary's sense of humor along with the mischievous twinkle in his blue eyes will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Marcy, stepdaughter Robyn Litke (Duane) Sall of Fargo, ND, stepson Keith Litke of Rochester, MN and step grandsons Waylon and Hunter Sall of Fargo, ND.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor and Herman Koering.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Minnesota.
