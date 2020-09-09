Gary Edward Kruzel

Gary Kruzel, age 54 of Maple Grove, passed away peacefully at his home on September 6, 2020. Gary was born on November 3, 1965 in Melrose, MN to Damasius and Leona Kruzel. Gary grew up in the Sobieski/Swanville areas and graduated from Swanville High School in 1984. In his younger years, he spent his time playing sports and helping his father with carpentry work and woodworking projects. He was united in marriage on August 23, 1986 to Kimberly Fellbaum in Swanville, MN. Gary graduated from Anoka Technical College and spent a long career in the electronic engineering field at various companies. Gary made sure to always keep himself busy! He enjoyed his time working on cars and fixing electronics of all kinds. He liked cutting wood, mowing lawn, hunting, listening to music, sitting around the bonfire, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Kimberly (Fellbaum) Kruzel; children, Amanda (Alex) Klang and Daniel Kruzel; siblings Patricia Dickmann, Karen (Butch) Erickson, Allen (Deb) Kruzel, Thomas (Janet) Kruzel; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by parents, Damasius and Leona (Thieschafer) Kruzel; brother Steven Kruzel; father-in-law, Dewayne Fellbaum; brothers-in-law Elvin Erickson and Douglas Dickmann; niece Brenda Dickmann; nephew Allen Kruzel Jr. A memorial service will be planned in the Swanville area at a later date.
