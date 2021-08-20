Gary “Bear” J. Groskreutz, age 64 of Litchfield, MN, died on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Litchfield Christian Church. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield, MN. Gary John Groskreutz, the son of John and Fern (Yerks) Groskreutz was born on September 30, 1956 in Litchfield, MN. He was baptized on November 3, 1956 and confirmed June 14, 1970 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1974 and also graduated from the Arden Hills Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Throughout his life, Gary worked as a jailer, dispatcher, a deputy in both Meeker and Morrison Counties and was the Rice Chief of Police from 1986 to 2010. He also owned Gary Groskreutz’s Custom Cabinetry. After his retirement, Gary worked for the City of Litchfield. Bear was a member of the Eagles Club, the NRA and Pheasants Forever. He enjoyed the outdoors, four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and driving around looking at wildlife. He will be remembered as a ‘teddy bear,’ who loved to cook and always had a helping hand. Gary is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins; his uncle Les; and former wife Judine. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; four uncles and two aunts. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Please sign our online guestbook at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.