Gary A. Schlenz, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his residence.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Private burial will take place at St. John's Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Caring for Gary and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.
Gary was born in Joliet, IL to the late Ervin and Augusta (Bollino) Schlenz on July 26, 1955. He grew up in Swanville, graduating from Swanville High School in 1973. Gary went on to finish one year at Brainerd Vo-tech. Gary married his high school sweetheart, Kathy Welters on August 20, 1977 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Swanville, MN. The couple made their home in Little Falls, MN. Gary worked in the restaurant business in many capacities. He started his career working at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Little Falls. In the early 80's, he purchased and ran The Falls Cafe. After a few years, he sold the cafe and began working at the Golden Eagle Supper Club in Grey Eagle. He worked at the Eagle for 24 years. When he left the Eagle, he went on to work at The Main Gate and the Little Falls American Legion.
Gary had a natural gift for interior design. He took pride in his house, yard and gardens. He had a special place in his heart for animals, especially his dogs.
Gary is survived by his wife, Kathy and his dog, Isabella; mother-in-law, Rosina Welters; brothers-in-law, Richard Welters, Al (Kim) Welters, Roger (Connie) Welters, and John (Glenda) Welters; sister-in-law, Margaret (Randy) Mettler and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Augusta Schlenz; father-in-law, Lawrence Welters and sister-in-law, Doris Welters.
