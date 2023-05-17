Gary A. Schlenz, 67-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at his residence.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls, MN with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating. Private burial will take place at St. John's Parish Cemetery in Swanville, MN. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Monday at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Caring for Gary and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.