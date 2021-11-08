Garrett Bartkowicz, 70-year-old resident of Swanville, formerly of Upsala, died October 20, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls.
Grave side service held on Wednesday, November 10 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery in Upsala.
Garrett Bartkowicz was born on October 4, 1951 in Little Falls to Richard and Donna (Arenkiel) Bartkowicz. The family grew up in the Upsala area, where Garrett attended and graduated from Upsala High School. After completing high school, he worked for Forester Pontoons and also drove milk truck for many years. He was united in marriage to Mary Heurung and the couple made their home in Upsala. Garrett will be remembered as an excellent all seasons fishing guide for his brothers and nephews. He enjoyed the fall of the year and watching countless football games. He was a member of the American Indian youth groups. He loved spending time with his siblings, nieces, nephews and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Donna Bartkowicz of Bowlus; daughter, Angie Marie Bartkowicz of St. Cloud; siblings, Bruce (Lisa) Bartkowicz of Swanville, Scott (Jeanne) Bartkowicz of Swanville, Michael Bartkowicz of Bowlus, Randy (Angie) Bartkowicz of Bowlus, Billy (Missy) Bartkowicz of Staples, Jacqueline (Dale) Barthel of Bowlus, Dyna Bartkowicz of Alexandria and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Bartkowicz; wife, Mary Bartkowicz; niece, Kya Bartkowicz; cousin, Rodney Bartkowicz and an uncle, Donald Bartkowicz.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Garrett. 320-632-4393.
