Frieda M. Kedrowski, 102-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN and formerly of the Swanville, MN area, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, MN. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN with Father Jimmy Joseph officiating. Burial will take place in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery in Flensburg, MN. A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday and from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Arrangements for Frieda are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN. Frieda was born on August 14, 1918 to August and Freada (Koschnick) Axel at their home in rural Swanville, MN. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Swanville, MN. She attended school in District 60 and graduated from Swanville High School in 1936. Frieda worked at the Buckman Hotel in Little Falls, MN for two years and also at the Ammunition Plant in Minneapolis, MN during the war. She was united in marriage to Joseph Kedrowski on May 9, 1944 at St. John the Baptist Church in Swanville, MN. They lived in Delano, MN for three years where they operated two farms for two different lawyers. In 1947, they purchased the family farm near Swanville, MN and Frieda continued living there until the age of 97 years when she moved to an assisted living apartment at Bridgeway Estates in Little Falls, MN. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg, MN where she faithfully served for funeral lunches, bazaars, and she enjoyed singing with the Senior Choir. Frieda was also active with Culdrum Comets 4-H Club with her children for 18 years. After Joe’s passing on June 11, 1986, Frieda continued to stay active. She took over his position as treasurer for Culdrum Township and continued for 21 years. This was a position that Joe held for 22 years, and Frieda’s father, August, held for 18 years. She worked with the Senior Companion Program from 1986-2007. During this time, she cared for over 50 ladies. In 2004, she received the “Presidents Call to Service” award for her volunteer services. In 2006, Frieda was given a 20-year anniversary award. She retired shortly afterward. Frieda had many hobbies that she enjoyed which include crocheting, quilting, and flower gardening. Frieda is survived by children, Barbara (Eugene) Block of Swanville, MN, Patrick Kedrowski of Swanville, MN, Mark (Mary) Kedrowski of Swanville, MN and Kay (Keith) Ollie of Moorhead, MN; grandchildren, Adam Kedrowski, Luke Kedrowski, Andrea Ollie-Kingsriter, Melissa Ollie, Meagan Jonathan Leffler, Myles Kedrowski, and Mykal Kedrowski; great-grandchildren, Nathan Kedrowski, Asher Kingsriter, Joseph Kingsriter, Ruthie Kingsriter, Tiegen Kedrowski and Connor Kedrowski; brother, Rhienhold Axel of Sartell, MN; sisters, Esther Barber of Swanville, MN and Edna (Jerry) Golombiecki of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Virginia Axel of Burtrum, MN and many nieces and nephews. Frieda was preceded in death by parents, August and Freada Axel; husband, Joseph Kedrowski; grandson, Joey Block; brothers, Walter (Doris) Axel, August (Millie) Axel, Lawrence Axel, and Donald Axel; sisters, Amanda (Herman) Fritz, Hertha (Dick) Barton, Emma (Roy) Hansen, and Erna (Walter) Dickmann; sister-in-law, Gerada Axel and brothers-in-law, Alfred Dickmann and Ed Barber.
