Fredrick "Fred" Karpinski, 92 year old resident of Flensburg, MN died Thursday, August 11 at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids, MN.
A Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. A visitation held from 4 -7 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9 a.m., until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Flensburg American Legion Post will conduct the military honors.
Fredrick John Karpinski was born June 1, 1930 in Culdrum Township, Morrison County to the late John and Anna (Super) Karpinski. Fred served in the United States Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. A short time later Fred met the love of his life, Ethel Dahmen. The couple was married on June 1, 1957 at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup, MN. The couple made their home near Flensburg, MN where they farmed and raised their six children. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Creamery Board, Volunteer Fire Department, Flensburg American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus in Flensburg. Fred will be remembered as a humble, hardworking, faithful man. He loved his children, grandchildren, gardening, and farming. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and watching MN sports teams on TV.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Dan (Sheryl) Karpinski of Sauk Rapids, Laurie (Jeff) Brunscheon of Readlyn, Iowa, Jim (Terry) Karpinski of Blaine, Cheryl (Mitch) Haeny of Sauk Rapids, Susan (Tim) Zipoy of Kimball and AJ Karpinski of Brainerd; 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren and 5 step-great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Ann Smith and extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ethel Karpinski on October 6, 2019; infant son, Joel Karpinski and a sister, Georgina Peschel.
A special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd and St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care during the last months of his life.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service is Cherishing the Memory and Celebrating the Life of Fred. 320-632-4393.
