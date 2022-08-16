Fredrick "Fred" Karpinski, 92 year old resident of Flensburg, MN died Thursday, August 11 at Good Shepherd in Sauk Rapids, MN.

A Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Flensburg. A visitation held from 4 -7 p.m., on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9 a.m., until the hour of the service on Saturday at the church in Flensburg. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The Flensburg American Legion Post will conduct the military honors.

