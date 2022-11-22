Frederick "Bodie" Sprandel Larson was born on May 7, 1930 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Frederick and Bertha Sprandel Larson. Bodie graduated in 1948 from Little Falls High School. He attended Macalester College and then the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in business. Bodie married Shirley LaFond of Little Falls in 1952 and they were later divorced.

Bodie began working for M & O Paper Company as a sales representative in 1953. He then transferred to Boise Cascade Paper Company when M & O was purchased by Boise Cascade in 1957. Bodie worked for Boise Cascade Paper Company until his retirement in 1994.

