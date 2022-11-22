Frederick "Bodie" Sprandel Larson was born on May 7, 1930 in Little Falls, Minnesota to the late Frederick and Bertha Sprandel Larson. Bodie graduated in 1948 from Little Falls High School. He attended Macalester College and then the University of Minnesota, where he graduated in 1952 with a degree in business. Bodie married Shirley LaFond of Little Falls in 1952 and they were later divorced.
Bodie began working for M & O Paper Company as a sales representative in 1953. He then transferred to Boise Cascade Paper Company when M & O was purchased by Boise Cascade in 1957. Bodie worked for Boise Cascade Paper Company until his retirement in 1994.
Bodie was an avid hunter and fisherman. He began hunting at the age of 9 and subsequently traveled throughout the world assembling an amazing collection of trophies. Bodie also took many of his clients on hunting and fishing excursions throughout his career.
Bodie is survived by his daughter, Jane Larson McNeill of Eden Prairie, MN; his two nephews, Jim McGuire and John McGuire and his niece, Kathy McGuire. Bodie is also survived by his close companion and dearest friend, Catherine "Katie" Little of Hopkins, MN. He is also survived by several cousins.
Bodie is preceded in death by his father, Frederick Larson; his mother Bertha Sprandel Larson; sisters, Marion Larson McGuire and Louise Larson.
A private family interment will take place in the spring. If you chose to leave a memorial, please consider the Morrison County Historical Society or a charity of your choice.
