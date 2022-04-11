Frank "Sonny" Barthel, 82

Funeral services held 11 AM Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie with Rev. Ethan Fearing officiating for Frank Barthel, 82 of Swanville, who died Friday, April 8, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial in Springbrook Cemetery in Swanville. Visitation held from 4-8PM Tuesday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church in Long Prairie.
Frank was born October 28, 1939 on a farm 1-1/2 miles SE of Swanville to Frank and Elsie (Shinabarger) Barthel where he grew up and went to Swanville schools, graduating in 1958. He was active in sports in high school, and after graduating, he farmed with his dad for two years. He married Gloria Johnson on June 2, 1962 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Swanville and they made their home in Pierz.
Frank was assistant manager of Weiss Store until the store was sold to Twin Cities Farm in 1964. He then began working for the Swanville Creamery. He was a member of the Swanville Fire Department and special Police for the carnival and school events. He was the co-founder of the Swanville Softball and Horseshoe leagues. He attended night school at Alexandria Technical School getting an engineering and boiler license. In 1968, he became lead custodian at Swanville Schools where he worked for 20 years. In 1988, he started working at Jenni O in Melrose until he retired in 2007. He is a member of American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie.
He is survived by his children, Debra LeNore of Upsala, Frank J. (Cheri) Barthel of Long Prairie, Julie (Gordon) Posterick of Little Falls, Sandra (Michael) Dorseth of Princeton; brother, Lloyd (Vicky) of Swanville and sister-in-law, Orianna of Long Prairie; grandchildren, Amanda Schmidt, Rick LeNore, Annette Barthel, Carrie Barthel, Lance Posterick, Justin Posterick, Crystal Okerman, Eric Dorseth, Alex Dorseth; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers Ed and Richard, sisters Alice and Viola and son-in-law Roger LeNore.
