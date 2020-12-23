Frank Schrupp, age 83 of St. Michael, passed away on December 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Emma Schrupp; brothers, Hillard Schrupp, Donaver Schrupp, and Orlin Schrupp; and sister, Shelby Balzum. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Vicki; children, Dave (Nancy) Schrupp, Terry Schrupp, Chris (Doug) Zila, Tammy (John) Muck, Tim (Jackie) Schrupp, Brian (Sara) Schrupp, Holly (Jon) Berg, and Ryan (Janelle) Schrupp; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Joann) Schrupp, Doug D. Schrupp, and Larry (Misty) Schrupp; sisters, Sandra Sprengler and Sue (Gary) Maddern; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Frank had a lifelong career as a Respiratory Therapist working at St. Olaf Hospital, Austin, MN and St. Gabriel’s Hospital, Little Falls, MN. When he wasn’t working or on his lawn tractor, nothing made him happier than a day on the lake fishing with his family and friends or grabbing coffee and breakfast out with his buddies! A celebration of life will be held when friends and family can safely gather again. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Glen Haven (763) 533-8643
