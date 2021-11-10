Frank Leonard Dambowy, age 86 of Inver Grove Heights, MN, was born on his parent's farm near Pierz, MN and passed away peacefully on Nov. 6, 2021.
He served in the US Army and Army Reserves. He enjoyed outdoor activities, listening and dancing to country music and polkas. He retired from the US Postal Service.
Survived by wife, Constance; daughters, Tammy (Dennis) Johnson, Teresa, Timberly (George) Bondhus, Debora (Jeff) Nass, Lisa Schmidt (Edith); grandchildren, Tabitha and Leroy Bondhus, Emily (Adam) Natrop and Lydia Nass; also, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by parents; wife, Dorothy; brothers, Philip, Andrew, Hilary, Benjamin; sister, Margaret (Mitchell) and granddaughter, Kathryn Nass.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Saturday, November 13th at the Church of St. Patrick, 3535 72nd St., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to Mass at church. Private interment MN State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.