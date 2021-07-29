Francis M. Kasper, 57-year-old resident of Pierz, MN, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierz, MN with Father Kenneth Popp officiating. Burial will be in the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 on Tuesday all at the church. Caring for Francis and his family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN. Francis was born on March 29, 1964, in Little Falls, MN to the late Leonard and Eleanor (Gruber) Kasper, the 14th of 16 children. He grew up on the family farm. Francis used his gifts to overcome the challenges he faced in life. He had an active social life, including shooting pool with his teammates in the local pool league, and playing cribbage and other card games with his family and friends. He loved listening to country music, and especially enjoyed Johnny Cash. He enjoyed cutting the lawn with his John Deere tractor in the summer and blowing snow in the winter. Francis took pride in each of his accomplishments, and even wrote his autobiography “The Story of My Life.” Francis had a heart of gold and enjoyed everyone. He loved his family and would readily assist with projects and tasks. Francis was also loved by his many friends, coworkers, and job coaches. He was a staple of the Pierz community, and a firm believer of supporting the local businesses. Francis will be forever cherished and dearly missed by all who knew him. He treasured his Catholic faith and was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Francis is survived by his siblings, Bernadette (Dennis) Knudsen of Pierz, Mary Kasper of Pierz, Linda (Thomas) Schlichting of Rice, Louella (Bryon) Gohl of Dalbo, Al (Geri) Kasper of Pierz, Sylvia (Elden) LeBlanc of Little Falls, Susan Otremba of Pierz, Barbara (Bill) Scholl of Rosemount, David (LuAnn) Kasper, Bobby (Carol) Kasper, Sheila (Cletus) Fischer, James (Susan) Kasper, Joseph (Kerri) Kasper, and Ted Kasper (special friend, Stacy Foust) all of Pierz; brother-in-law, Allen Zens, Milaca; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Francis was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Eileen Zens; brother-in-law, Bernard Otremba and great-nephew, Grayson Hogendorn.
