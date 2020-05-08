Francis “Fritz” A. Hornby, 87-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls. A private burial will take place at Camp Ripley Cemetery. A funeral mass will take place at a later date. Francis Arnold Hornby was born on August 7, 1932, the son of Clarence and Mary (Anderson) Hornby of Brainerd, Minnesota. At the age of 14, Francis learned how to fly while working at local airports. This passion lasted his whole life, piloting until his 80th birthday. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army, serving his country for two years during the Korean War and then joining the Army National Guard. Francis soon started working at Honeywell; it was while working there that Francis met the love of his life, Bernadine Biederman. Francis was such a gentleman, he would tease her and then walk her home at the end of their workday. The couple was united in marriage on June 26, 1954 at Ascension Catholic Church in Minneapolis. Their union was blessed with five children, Charles, Carole, Paul, John and Mary. When Francis was not busy at work or helping at home with the family, he would spend his time in the great outdoors, enjoying the scenery and hunting for wildlife. Countless hours were spent with his children and grandchildren, outside learning how to hunt and fish. Montana was a special place for his outdoorsman’s heart. Bernadine and Francis would spend time together gardening, canning, making their own sausage and camping. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Good Sam Club and volunteered at Camp Ripley. Francis always had a story to share with family and friends. He had great faith in the world and found peace in his relationship with God. Francis was known as Fritz or Franny by friends, siblings, nieces and nephews. His dedication to his family and his warm hugs will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernadine; children, Charles (Suella), Carole (Mark), Paul (Suzanne), John, Mary (Jamie); 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, James; sisters-in-law Elfie Hornby, Rita Hornby and Lucille Overbaugh. He was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mary Hornby; stepmother Sophia; siblings, Ralph, Lucille, Mildred, Evelyn, Eugene and Bernice. The arrangements for Francis are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, 320-632-4393.
