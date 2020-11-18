Francis "Frank" E. Blake

Francis Blake, age 91 of Otsego, joined his wife of 58 years, Yvonne, in heaven on November 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s Disease. Preceded in death by wife Yvonne (Olson), parents, Peter and Elizabeth Blake and stepmother Rebecca Blake; brothers, Ray, Rich, John, Bob, Archie Blake; sisters, Marion Steele, Florence Brownell, Eleanor LaGrave, Delores Steibling McCrae, Lee Rich, Gerri O’Keefe, Benedictine Sister Carol Ann. Survived by children, Jeanne (Gary) Neimann, Shelly (Bruce) Lundquist, Gary Blake, Renee (Derrick) Brown; grandchildren, Andrea Neumann, Emily (Jon) Thrash, Daniel (Mikki) Neumann, Chad Fjerstad, Nicole (Brian) Strandberg, Nicholas (Lisa), Allison (Shawn) Doyle, Braeden Brown; great grandchildren Blake Neumann and Kaiya Thrash. Also survived by brother-in-law Donald (Bonnie) Olson, many nieces, nephews and friends. Frank served in the U.S. Navy as a 2nd class Photo Mate during World War Two, was a member of the American Legion, Lions Club International and NARFE. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be no Mass of Christian Burial at this time. Immediate family only will hold a prayer service at Dare’s Funeral Home on Friday, Nov. 20 at 11:30 a.m. Interment at MN Veterans Cemetery (Fort Ripley), Little Falls at 2 p.m. Friends and family are all welcome at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association. The family of Frank would like to thank the U of M Fairview Maple Grove Medical Team, Dr. Berg (cardiologist), Dr. Jha and Dr.Germscheid (oncologists) and the staff at Guardian Angels Riverview Landing for the wonderful and loving care, especially Maggie, Deb, Syd, Caren. Also a special thank you to Lisa, Kristi and Jillian from Fairview Hospice for the tender care and understanding. Dare’s Funeral Home 763-441-1212 www.daresfuneralservice.com
