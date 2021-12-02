Frances "Fran" Rose Langner, 64-year-old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
A Private Family Service is planned and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. Caring for Fran and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Little Falls, MN.
Frances Rose Byzewski was born on October 1, 1957 in St. Cloud, MN to the late Benjamin and Elizabeth (Fleck) Byzewski. Fran attended school in Milaca, MN, graduating with the class of 1976. After graduation, she went on to attend St. Cloud State University. Fran was united in marriage to Leonard Langner on March 17, 1979 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN. Fran's hobbies included shopping, fishing and decorating.
Fran is survived by her husband, Leonard Langner; son, Joseph Langner; daughters, Christina Langner, Jessica Langner, Amanda Langner and Alaina Langner; sisters, Rita Rudnikski and Theresa Byzewski; 18 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents Benjamin and Elizabeth Byzewski; brothers, Paul and Joseph Byzewski and sister, Barbara Brenny.
