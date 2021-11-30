Frances "Fran" Joan Matvick, age 83 of Foley, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will take place January 15, 2022 at St. Michael's Church in Buckman, MN. Mass will take place at 10:30 AM with visitation beginning at 8:30 AM prior to Mass in the church hall. Burial will be at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Alberta Township, Benton County, MN.
Frances "Fran" Joan Matvick was born on February 20, 1938 in Saint Cloud, MN to the late Andrew and Leona (Fischer) Wassel. Fran graduated from Foley High School in 1955. She married William "Bill" Matvick December 29, 1958 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville, MN and they were married 54 years. She lived in the Ramey area most of her life. Fran's first job was as a stenographer at the Little Falls Courthouse. At one time, she worked at Stearns Manufacturing in Sauk Rapids sewing life jackets, she enjoyed her carpool with several ladies from her neighborhood. She was mostly known from her years as a receptionist at Dr. Bye's Optical in Foley. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for several years, delivering meals to those in need during her lunch hour.
Her passion was sewing, she was well known for her sewing expertise. She sewed clothes for her family when they were younger. Her daughter's and granddaughter's Barbie wardrobes were stylish and extensive. Many people would enlist her services for special events and treasured keepsakes. Barn bags were a popular item once the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren came along. In her later years, she enjoyed making postcards with fabric and thrilled when people would mail them to brighten someone's day.
Fran enjoyed playing cards and board games; she was ruthless when it came to Scrabble. She was an avid Vikings fan; all knew not to call her during a game as she was known to hang up on you. Fran was a member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Brennyville and was a member of St. Elizabeth's Christian Women's. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children: Bev (Jim) Wiebe, Brenda (Tom) Wimmer, Toni (Joe) Kippley, Jim, Mary (Brad) Stroot, Andrea (Ryan) Sobania, Wayne (Julie); 17 grandchildren, Jen (Mike) Nelson, Joseph (Kristy) Wimmer, Maria (Derek) Berthelsen, Melissa (Nathan Tyo) Wimmer, Johnathan Wimmer, Raymond (Kelsi) Kippley, Catherine Kippley, Jacob Kippley, Samantha McColley (Derek Valentnio), Jessy Matvick, Garrett Stroot, Zachary Stroot, Jacob Sobania, Cole Sobania, Dillen Matvick, Brennan Matvick, and McKenzie Matvick and seven great grandchildren, Dakota, Raylynn, Alayna, Mikelyn, Lucille, Josephine and Wynona.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Matvick, her parents, son Gerrard William Matvick, daughter-in-law Tammy Matvick, siblings Kathleen (David) Brown and Gerald Wassel.
