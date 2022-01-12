Fran Pelikan, age 70, passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with cancer on Friday, December 31, 2021, surrounded by her family.
To honor Fran, a celebration of her life will be held at Frosty's/The Brickyard, 214 Main Street, Pierz, 56364 from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022. All friends and family are welcome to attend. "In place of gifts or flowers, the family requests donations be made to cancer research." Caring for Fran and her family is the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Pierz, MN.
Fran was born May 8, 1951 in Linz, Austria to Otto Pelikan and the late Rosina Pelikan. She immigrated to Pierz, MN in 1959 with her mother, father, and sisters. She graduated from Pierz Healy High School in 1969. Fran graduated from St. Cloud State University in 2001 with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting. She worked and lived in Minnesota as an auditor for the State of Illinois until she retired to Pierz in 2016. Fran had many successful careers which showcased her incredible diversity of talents. She was a mail carrier, real estate agent, financial worker and sales associate, to mention a few. She treasured her life-long friendships with her colleagues at KLTF radio, and many other places she worked. Fran cared deeply for her family and friends. Her greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren. Her home was always the gathering place that never changed, even if her address did (or her furniture!). Fran maintained close ties to her family in the Czech Republic and Germany, and traveled to see them many times. Planned and spontaneous adventures with dear friends created cherished memories. She loved to garden, sew and never shied away from a DIY home project - no matter how daunting. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2007. When she was informed the treatment would be very difficult and how sick it would make her, she said to her daughter-in-law, "They don't know how tough I am!" That grit and determination was applied to all aspects of her life, whether tackling a life-changing diagnosis or a college degree as a single mom.
Fran will be lovingly remembered by her father Otto Pelikan; son, Kyle (Becky) Przybilla; daughter, Kara (Chris) Carlson; grandchildren, Addison Przybilla, Kate Przybilla, Jonathan Przybilla, Rosie Carlson, and Wesley Carlson; siblings, Terry (Perry) Butler, Erika (Steve) Englund, Tony (Bonnie) Pelikan, Andrea (Darnelle) Pelikan, Debbie (Don) Hayes, Joey Pelikan; step-siblings, Dennis (Cindy) Kazeck, Doug (Cindy) Kazeck, Sue (Bob) Langerud; step-sister-in-law, Karen, to the late Dave Kazeck; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Fran was preceded in death by her mother, Rosina Pelikan, step-mother, Margaret Pelikan; and step-brother, Dave Kazeck.
