Floyd Joseph Hinkemeyer

Floyd Joseph Hinkemeyer, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 as a result of Parkinson's disease.

Floyd was born June 25, 1946 in Clearwater to Eleanor and Alvin Hinkemeyer. He married Janice Oien in 1969. Floyd worked as a school guidance counselor for 32 years. He and Jan established a Christmas Tree Farm in 1971.

