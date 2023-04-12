Floyd Joseph Hinkemeyer, 76, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 as a result of Parkinson's disease.
Floyd was born June 25, 1946 in Clearwater to Eleanor and Alvin Hinkemeyer. He married Janice Oien in 1969. Floyd worked as a school guidance counselor for 32 years. He and Jan established a Christmas Tree Farm in 1971.
Floyd was involved in many religious and civic organizations including National Guard, Annunciation Church, Rice American Legion, Minnesota Tree Growers Association, and Pierz Lions. Floyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, watching the Vikings and Twins, camping, and spending time with friends and family.
Floyd was hard working, selfless, generous, and showed pride in his and his family's accomplishments. His smile lit up the room and he will be remembered for being humble and showing an interest in the lives of others. Floyd loved being social and enjoyed traveling with his beloved wife to many locations within the US and various countries.
Survivors include his wife Janice; son and daughters Chad Hinkemeyer, Camie (Dan) Hughes, Cheryl (Randy) Thiele; brother Harold (Luanne); sisters Shirley Hagen, Judy (Jim) Gryniewski, and Joyce Reiter; and grandchildren, Elizabeth Hinkemeyer, Bailei Hughes, Ava Hughes, Chloe Hughes, Jaden Thiele, London Thiele, and Olivia Thiele.
Floyd was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dennis, brothers-in-law Dave and Ron.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, May 26 at 11:30 a.m. at Annunciation Church in Mayhew Lake. A celebration of life will follow at Hinkemeyer Tree Farm until 3:00 p.m.
